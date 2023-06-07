Beer Mania In Andhra Pradesh: People Loot Beer Bottles From Overturned Vehicle On Highway

A Beer bottle loot broke out in Andhra Pradesh's Anakapalli district, after a vehicle carrying boxes of beer bottles overturned on the road on Tuesday, June 6. As the vehicle overturned, the beer bottles kept inside the vehicle got scattered on the road. As soon as the local people saw beer bottles lying on the road unattended, they immediately rushed to grab them as much as they could. Not only locals, people passing by also stopped and joined the locals in a beer bottle loot campaign. A video of the entire incident has also surfaced, wherein people can be seen looting the beer bottles from the overturned vehicles.

Video of people looting beer bottles surfaced

As per information shared by the news agency PTI, the incident took place in Andhra Pradesh's Anakapalli district on Tuesday afternoon. It is being said that the vehicle, which overturned on the road, was carrying around 200 cartons of beer. The incident occurred on the national highway between Anakapalle and Bayyavaram, after the driver lost his control of the goods carrier vehicle.

VIDEO | A vehicle carrying 200 cartons of beer overturned in Andhra Pradesh's Anakapalli on Tuesday, following which people rushed to grab the beer bottles. pic.twitter.com/nIYHQCF9U8 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 6, 2023

The video of people looting beer bottles amassed loads of funny reactions from the netizens. Not only this, some even slammed them for indulging in looting instead of helping the driver and attendant, who sustained injuries during the incident.

How netizens reacted

One Twitter user wrote, "Such good Samaritans. Lending a helping hand in cleaning the road. This dedication is what is needed." Another user suggested that people put the bottles in the freezer before consuming them. He wrote, "Chill it before the sip boys."

A user asked for the location, so that he can also reach and grab the opportunity. He wrote, "Can someone help me with GPS location! I want to help them."

Another user said, "People throng for freebies and seeing this kind of people, politicians and their election expert decides the fate of the state." Slamming the people busy stealing the bottles, a user reacted, "And same people expect high standards of ethics, responsibility, honesty from government, officials and politicians."

This is not the first time that people were seen losing themselves in grabbing the opportunity in such a disaster. Several similar incidents surfaced in the past, wherein people were seen stealing liquor bottles after road accidents or overturning of vehicles carrying alcohol on the road.