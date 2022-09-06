Before & After Pics Of Delhi's Central Avenue Reveal Total Upgrade, Crafted With Subtlety

Quick links:
The redeveloped Central Vista Avenue will be soon ready for public use. Image of Bollards and chains before and after redevelopment
Rajpath, which is set to be renamed as 'Kartavya Path', has got 133 light poles to give an aesthetic backdrop if shot with lens.
The new parliament building has redeveloped cross pathways of 16,500m length with added public amenity facilities and better lawn and garden areas.
As a part of the landmark project, Tree Avenue adheres to the aspirations of 'New India' which is greener and cleaner.
Dustbins have been replaced: two separate fixed bins have been placed for dry and wet waste along with proper signs
The micro irrigation and stormwater services system complies with the highest structural safety standards, including adherence to Seismic Zone 5 requirements.