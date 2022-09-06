Last Updated:

Before & After Pics Of Delhi's Central Avenue Reveal Total Upgrade, Crafted With Subtlety

Pictures of the redeveloped Central Vista Avenue present a sharp contrast to the dilapidation that had previously reigned at one of India's best-known avenues

Redeveloped Central Vista Avenue
The redeveloped Central Vista Avenue will be soon ready for public use. Image of Bollards and chains before and after redevelopment

Redeveloped Central Vista Avenue
Rajpath, which is set to be renamed as 'Kartavya Path', has got 133 light poles to give an aesthetic backdrop if shot with lens.

Redeveloped Central Vista Avenue
The new parliament building has redeveloped cross pathways of 16,500m length with added public amenity facilities and better lawn and garden areas.

Redeveloped Central Vista Avenue
As a part of the landmark project, Tree Avenue adheres to the aspirations of 'New India' which is greener and cleaner.

Redeveloped Central Vista Avenue
The walkways along with the canal have been transformed after redevelopment

Redeveloped Central Vista Avenue
Cabling has been covered by the stairs which gives a cleaner appearance

Redeveloped Central Vista Avenue
Dustbins have been replaced: two separate fixed bins have been placed for dry and wet waste along with proper signs 

Redeveloped Central Vista Avenue
The micro irrigation and stormwater services system complies with the highest structural safety standards, including adherence to Seismic Zone 5 requirements.

Redeveloped Central Vista Avenue
The building has high-quality, improved and comfortable seating arrangements.

Redeveloped Central Vista Avenue
The 94,600 sqm pathway area earlier made of Bajri is now redeveloped to 1,10,457 sqm of Granite walkway 

