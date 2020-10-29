Before Inaugural Service With PM Modi, India's First Seaplane Flies Over Statue Of Unity

Ahead of its inauguration, the first seaplane service for people in Gujarat started its trial after reaching Kevadia on Wednesday. The Twin Otter from the Maldives arrived in Ahmedabad on Monday. The seaplane took off from Male, the capital of the Maldives, and arrived in Gujarat after landing at the Venduruthy channel for a technical halt.

The seaplane is set to undergo extensive trials in the next few days, following which it will be open for tourists. SpiceJet on Wednesday said it will operate two daily seaplane flights between the Sabarmati riverfront in Ahmedabad and the Statue of Unity at Kevadia in Gujarat from Saturday.

The seaplane flights will be operated by SpiceJet's subsidiary Spice Shuttle. The duration of each flight would be around 30 minutes.

PM Modi will inaugurate the first seaplane service for people in Gujarat on October 31 to mark the 146th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhai Patel, Shipping Ministry sources informed on Tuesday. Narendra Modi will take the inaugural flight from Ahmedabad's Sabarmati Riverfront to the Statue of Unity in Kevadia Colony, Narmada district.

Twin Otter Seaplane

The Twin Otter seaplane weighs about 3,377 kilograms and has a fuel tank capacity of 1,419 litres. The length of the Twin Otter is 15.77 meters (51 feet) and the height is 5.94 meters (19 feet). The seaplane has a seating capacity of 19 passengers and can carry a maximum weight of 5,670 kilos.

There is a major difference in the methods and capacities of takeoff and landing between a seaplane and an airplane. While airplanes use land for take-off and landing, the seaplane can take off and land on any water body including any large rivers, lakes and sea. Speaking about the Twin Otter seaplane, Captain Ajay Chauhan explained that the machine has twin engines like its name and consumes about 272 kg fuel per hour for flying.

