Beggar Speaking Fluent English In Chennai Was Once A Teacher, Time Travels Back, Check How

Social media is a great ‘leveller,’ it is said and so many instances have come to light by its power. One such heartwarming story got revealed on the streets of Chennai, where a content creator Mohamed Ashik had a chance meeting with an 81-year old lady Merlin, begging on the streets. However she wasn't always in such an impoverished condition. The turbulent times in her life had forced her to beg for alms in Chennai.

Mohamed Ashik narrates her story on his Instagram account, “Merlin is from Burma and used to be an English teacher. She moved to India after getting married to her husband. At a certain point, she lost everyone, all of her loved ones passed away one by one. She is all alone now. She doesn't want to be joined in an Old age home. She is comfortable where she is right now.”

@englishwithmerlin now has 572K followers

Merlin has turned to teaching English again and her Instagram has over 572K followers, thanks to Mohamed Ashik, “I have made a deal with Merlin to help me make videos, and in return, I pay her back with any amount that I can afford. This is to encourage her to start teaching and avoid begging. Teaching is the art of lighting a fire, and a true teacher should never stop igniting the flames of knowledge, no matter how many candles have been lit.

“Presenting you @englishwithmerlin who's gonna be our Instagram English teacher, sharing wisdom and stories from a lifetime of learning,” he added. However many other positive developments ensued after Merlin began to teach again. Many of her past students have started reaching out to her. In one of the other videos made by Ashik, Merlin can be seen talking to some of the students whom she taught when she was an English teacher. She has also agreed to now move to an old age home, “I want to spend the last days of my life in peace,” she said.