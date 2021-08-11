Beginning Of 'Naya Kashmir': Bangas Awaam Mela Held In North Kashmir's Kupwara District

The event which warmed the thousands of depleted hearts took place in North Kashmir's Kupwara District. Soundly rejecting the efforts of Pakistan to create a false narrative around the Anniversary of the Abrogation of Article 370 in J&K, Kashmiris today celebrated the event by holding the Bangus Awaam Mela in District Kupwara with great fanfare. The Annual Festival saw the participation of hundreds of Gujjars, Bakarwals, and other Kashmiri sightseers from Kupwara, Tangdhar, and Handwara. The Mela was conducted over two days commencing on 10th August with the grand finale on 11th August.





On the first day, competitions like Horse Racing, Sheep Shepherding Challenge, Tugs of War, and Wood Chopping took place between the Gujjar Bakarwal and Pahari Community from various Bhaiks who inhabit the beautiful meadows during the summer months for ages.



At the request of the community members, a free Veterinary and Medical Camp was also organized by the local Rashtriya Rifles unit, under Chinar Corps, over the two-day festival. The Veterinary and Medical Camp was organized with an aim to provide basic health care facilities along with free medicines to the locals who are residing in the remote region of Bangus Valley and do not have an access to the basic medical facilities. This camp proved to be a great success as it met the aspirations of locals and provided much-needed medical relief to them. The veterinary and medical camps were a combined effort of the Army and Civil Medical Authorities from the Handwara region. A total of 492 patients including 90 children were given treatment, advice, and free medicines by the doctors.

The second day of the event had in attendance Manoj Sinha, Honourable Lieutenant Governor of Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir, and General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Lieutenant General YK Joshi, UYSM, AVSM, VrC, SM. Also present on the occasion were Lieutenant General DP Pandey, AVSM, VSM GOC, Chinar Corps, and Major General HS Sahi, YSM, SM, GOC, Counter Insurgency Force (K).

The Lieutenant Governor addressed the large gathering and witnessed the traditional programs organized by the local Gujjar and Bakarwal community and the finals of village games. The LG also went around the Mela venue and appreciated the heritage cuisine stalls set up under the aegis of DDC Rajwar, Mr Suleiman Mir. Later, speaking on the occasion, the LG said, "It is mesmerizing to see such a large gathering at the beautiful valley of Bangus." He also added that govt will now work rigorously for the overall development of Bangus Valley and its infrastructure.

The day also saw the audience enjoying folk songs by the Gujjar community, patriotic songs by the local children, dances and a Karate Display by the Handwara Kudo Association in addition to the village games.

The event culminated by rousing participation in the recitation of the National Anthem and a vote of thanks by the Community elders to the Army for its support.

(Image credits: Arawat Mehraj )