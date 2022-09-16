In a shocking incident from Bihar, a man was seen dangling outside the moving train in Begusarai for approximately 10-15 kilometres. In a video that went viral on social media, a man from Bihar's Begusarai was seen risking his life while allegedly attempting to steal a mobile phone from the moving train's window.

The burglar who allegedly attempted to steal a train passenger's mobile phone from Sahebpur Kamal station as the train from Begusarai to Khagaria-- Samastipur Katihar passenger train was about to arrive at its destination was caught when the alerted passenger grabbed him by his hand. The thief begged to be let go as the train moved and ultimately put his other arm through the window rails for passengers to hold him afloat.

#WATCH | Khagaria, Bihar: Passengers caught hold of a man, kept him hanging outside from a window of a moving train as he allegedly tried to snatch mobile phones from them (15.09) pic.twitter.com/PY71wN2BmD — ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2022

According to the video shot by one of the passengers on the train, the thief dangled outside the train as the passengers grabbed him by his hand through the window rails. In the video, the thief who dangerously dangled outside the train pleaded with the passengers not to leave his hand from the moving train. The train passengers took this thief from Sahebpur Kamal station of Begusarai to Khagaria while he hung through the train's window. Reportedly, the thief was finally let go when the train was close to Khagaria station. However, there is no information regarding whether any police action has been taken in the incident.