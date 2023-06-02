Beheaded Body Of A Woman Found In Bag At Uttan Beach Of Maharashtra

In a blood-chilling incident, a headless body of a woman was found in a travel bag at Uttan Beach in the Mira-Bhayandar area of Mumbai at around 8 am on Friday, June 2. After receiving information, the Uttan Sagari police reached the spot and started an investigation as soon as the body was found.

The dead body, which seemed to be of a 25 to 35-year-old woman, was divided into two parts.

The Uttan Sagari police have initiated the investigation and are currently probing whether the bag containing the body of a young woman came flowing into the water or someone threw it away.

As Uttan police officials are trying to get some leads into the matter, further details are awaited.