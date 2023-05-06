Behind The Lens: Finding Root Cause Of Manipur Violence; What Led To Disturbance In State?

After more than six years, Manipur is witnessing massive violence. The standoff basically started this time with the state government carrying out a land survey of the forest areas. Tribals living in the hills of Manipur are against the survey. Meanwhile, the Manipur High Court directed the state government to file a status report on giving ST status to the Meitei people, the majority Vaishnavite community in the state. Following this, things went totally out of control.

Decoding the chronology of the events, it is easy to understand that the root problem was with the survey of forest land. But why so much resistance to forest land survey?

Ever since Chief Minister N Biren Singh and his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came to power in Manipur, the government has had zero tolerance towards drug and poppy cultivation, something they promised in their election manifesto as well. It is being implemented in mission mode. Moreover, the Assam Rifles, which guards the Indo-Myanmar Border, has been working round the clock to keep a check on drug trafficking.

The drug that passes through Manipur to the rest of India basically gets rotated. First, they are exported to the Golden Triangle region on the borders of Laos, Cambodia and Thailand in the form of poppy and from there it comes back and enters India as finished product, Heroine.

The poppy that is exported out of Manipur to the golden triangle region is cultivated in the forest lands basically in the hilly region of the state. Places like Churachandpur are hotbeds. The farmers who are involved in poppy cultivation get up to Rs 8,00,000 (eight lakhs) per hectare every year. The fund comes from internationally connected drug cartels, which operate out of Myanmar.

The resistance to the forest land survey by the Manipur government is connected to poppy cultivation. Because over the last six years, poppy and drug worth more than 1000 crore have been damaged by the authorities.

The ethnic clashes are just the tip of the iceberg and not the whole story. The drug cartels basically want a disturbed Manipur, to ensure their business keeps thriving.

It may be mentioned that many many European countries are funding the farmers in Myanmar as well as the borders of Laos and Combodia to stop poppy cultivation, which basically forced the cartels to move towards Manipur as well as borders of Myanmar, a top security source has confirmed to Republic Media Network.

Moreover, the state government in the last week of April carried out an eviction drive in forest lands. This is now being referred to as the trigger point as far as this violence is concerned.

The protesters from the Kuki community are now coming out with a long list of demands. These include settlement rights in the forest areas too. However, the government is non committal on it. It may be mentioned that a section of Meitei's, have been voicing for ST status and another section is demanding NRC in Manipur, something that is not being favoured by many in the Kuki belts as many of them migrated from Myanmar.

The situation in Manipur continues to remain volatile. Army and Assam Rifles are carrying out flag marches and area domination across the violence-hit areas in the State. But the situation is still far from normal.