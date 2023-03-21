Being Threatened To Not Pursue Case In Court: Rape Victim Complains To UP CM On Twitter; Police Spring Into Action

A woman, who was allegedly kidnapped and raped a year ago, has complained to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath that she was being threatened to not pursue her case in the court.

The woman, in the complaint made to the CM and senior Ghaziabad police officials on Twitter on Sunday, said she and her family have been threatened not to give evidence in the court or else they will be eliminated.

After coming to know about the matter, the police swung into action and teams have deputed to arrest the culprits, officials said.

Last year on the complaint of her father, police had arrested the accused.

After his arrest, his associates were trying to mount pressure on the woman and her family so that she does not pursue her case in court and the accused may get relief, ACP Modinagar Ratesh Tripathi said.

The associates of the accused have also sent several videos displaying weapons and cartridges in large numbers and another case has also been registered, he said, adding that additional police protection would be provided to the woman.