BEL And IAI To Form Joint Venture For Long Term Product Support Services For Armed Forces

Defence PSU Bharat Electronics Limited and Israel Aerospace Industries have concluded a Memorandum Of Agreement to form a joint venture. This aims at a single point of contact for extending long-term product support services for the defence forces of India. The announcement was made at the Aero India 2023 at Yelahanka Air Force Station, Bengaluru, Karnataka.

The announcement was made by Union Minister for State for defence Ajay Bhat at the ongoing Aero India 2023. This partnership is another significant step in strengthening the relations between the two companies. Both have a long history of association with each other and display the strong commitment that both nations have towards each other in defence and aerospace.

About Bharat Electronics Limited and Israel Aerospace Industries

BEL is a leading manufacturer of defence electronic products and equipment on the other hand IAI is the top defence and aerospace company in Israel. They are engaged in several joint venture programs for the Indian armed forces. This cooperation between both companies will leverage the synergetic capabilities of both IAI and BEL.

The new joint venture between both companies is being established for the production of Medium Range Surface To Air Missile (MRSTAM) air defence systems for India’s Armed Forces. It will have its headquarter in New Delhi and support and maintenance for the Indian Armed Forces. IAI provides customers with tailor-made cutting edge systems like satellites, UAVs, missiles, etc.

About MRSAM Missile Defence System

MRSAM is an advanced air and missile defence system that protects against a variety of aerial attacks. It is used by the Indian Armed forces. The system includes advanced phase array radar, command and control centre, mobile launchers and interceptors with RF seeker.

Through this joint venture, IAI shows its support to work for the Indian Armed Forces and the vision of Atma Nirbhar Bharat. It also shows the company's commitment to a strong partnership with DRDO in developing advanced systems for the Indian Armed Forces. Israel is a very important strategic partner of India. It has always done various partnerships with India in defence program

The joint venture between both companies is expected to play a pivotal role in ensuring the timely delivery of the MRSAM systems and developing indigenous workshare with the active participation of the Indian supply chain. The joint venture will give the best tech, innovation and talent to the Indian Armed Forces. This will help in creating new tech and equipment for the armed forces.