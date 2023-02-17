BEL, IISc Ink Pact To Work Together In AI, ML & Emerging Technologies

BEL, IISc ink pact to work together in AI, ML & emerging technologiesBEL, IISc ink pact to work together in AI, ML & emerging technologiesBEL.

The MoU, inked on the sidelines of the ongoing Aero India 2023 here, aims at leveraging the complementary strengths and capabilities of BEL and IISc, Bengaluru-headquartered BEL said in a statement.

The agreement will enable BEL and IISc to develop various products and services wherein AI is embedded and integrated.

IISc will provide specialised services in AI and ML for BEL to initiate various projects in terms of development of R&D solutions, Algorithms, and training to BEL engineers, among others.

