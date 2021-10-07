Last Updated:

'Hour of sadness..' Belagavi Hosue Collapse: PM Modi, CM Bommai Announce 7 Lakh Ex Gratia To Kin Of Deceased

A house collapsed at Badal-Ankalgi village in Karnataka’s Belagavi district due to which seven family members including a baby and a minor lost their lives.

Bhavyata Kagrana

In a disastrous incident, seven people from the same family lost their lives on Wednesday, October 6 after a house collapsed at Badal-Ankalgi village in Karnataka’s Belagavi district owing to the torrential rains. The victims included a kid and a toddler while an eight-year-old is said to be trapped inside. Both Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the horrific incident and announced financial assistance for the next of kin of the deceased. 

Prime Minister's Office (PMO) announces ex gratia of Rs. 2 lakh.

CM Bommai announced Rs 5 lakh compensation for the deceased's families.

The Chief Minister has also instructed the Belgaum district authorities over the phone to take immediate action. 

"I am deeply sorry for the tragedy of the house collapse in Belgaum Taluk. I pray that seven souls of the same family who lost their lives by the devastation caused by the collapse of the house find peace," tweeted CM Bommai.

Belagavi tragedy

According to a PTI report, out of the total fatalities, five died on the spot and two on the way to the hospital. Meanwhile, three were rescued from the spot and shifted to the hospital, out of which two succumbed to injuries in the hospital. Moreover, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of extremely heavy rainfall activity for the next two days in Karnataka. 

Heavy rains in Karnataka

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has marked an orange alert for coastal regions of Karnataka and has notified of heavy rainfall today. Apart from Karnataka Pune is likely to receive convective rainfall along with thunderstorms till Saturday. The IMD has also informed that heavy rainfall is expected over isolated areas of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala. "Isolated very heavy falls also very likely over South Interior Karnataka, Tamilnadu and Kerala on 05th; over Coastal Karnataka on 06th October 2021," tweeted IMD. 

Speaking on the weather conditions, the department on Wednesday added that conditions will also remain favourable for the commencement of withdrawal of Southwest Monsoon from some parts of Northwest India during the next 24 hours. Additionally, isolated very heavy rainfall is also expected in the next 24 hours in Assam and Tripura.

