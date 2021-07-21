Belgaum Man Ferried Over 500 COVID-19 Patients In His Auto; Makes It To Book Of Records

Since the inception of the morbid COVID-19 virus, people have come across several warriors who have tried to extend a helping hand and put up a strong fight against it. There are innumerable stories of such Samantarians. One such is the Belgaum man, who provided free ambulance service to ferry critical COVID-19 patients to the nearest hospitals.

'Nocturnal Ambulance Man'

Manjunath Ningappa Pujari, a 42-year-old auto driver from Uttar Karnataka has been recognised and honoured for his selfless aid. He has made it to the India Book of Records, International Book of Records, and the Asia Book of Records after he helped over 500 people to reach hospitals. Pujari ferried the COVID patients in his auto during the first wave of the pandemic.

The death of Manjunath's father due to COVID-19 prompted him to work towards the benefit of the COVID patients. His deceased father was an ex-army serviceman. This was not the first time Manjunath indulged himself selflessly to aid society. Years ago when he did not have an auto, he borrowed a car from a friend to transfer a pregnant woman to the hospital. It took him about two hours to arrange for a transportation facility for the ailing woman. This incident made him realize the importance of the ambulance service needed in his locality. However, due to the lack of funds, he was unable to procure a legitimate ambulance vehicle, instead, he bought an auto to help people around Belgaum.

Manjunatha Ningappa, a COVID warrior

Manjunath works three jobs in a day to run his family and serve the needy. Nevertheless, he never backed down from lending help whenever one needed it. He transferred some patients free of cost, and some paid for his service, he told Life Beyond Numbers. However, he did not profit from the money he made while ferrying patients. He donated all the amount he received to the Ashraya foundation and other organizations to help the needy. Not just that, he has also distributed over 100 grocery kits in collaboration with the Prayaas team and Sanjay Kuligod, a local, and 15 kits from his end.

Manjunath wishes to donate his body to science

Manjunath credited his family for the unending support and encouragement they provided him. “My family is my inspiration. Without their help, I wouldn’t be able to pursue my dream," he told Life Beyond Numbers. He thanked his mother, Shantamma Pujari, who helped him purchase an auto by selling her gold ornaments. Furthermore, he sought blessings from his late father, Shri Ningappa Pujari, who always motivated him to achieve his goal. Last but not the least, he extended gratitude towards his wife, Rajeshwari Pujari, and son, Vinayak Pujari, who helped him throughout the COVID-19 emergency, by attending the calls. They also made sure that he was alerted at the nick of time so that he "could help those in need of my service." Even after his death, Manjunatha wants to help and has decided to pledge his body to Jawaharlala Neharika Medical Institute for medical research. He has also been a regular blood donor and has completed 44 donations to date.

(Input: Life Beyond Numbers/Facebook)