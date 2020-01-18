Belgaum Police Takes Sanjay Raut To 5-star Hotel In Attempt To Avoid Ruckus

Amid the border row with Maharashtra, sources revealed that Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut who was escorted from the Belgaum airport, has now been taken to the Fairfield Marriott hotel in Belgaum, Karnataka to keep him away from creating a ruckus. This development comes after he was being taken by the Belgaum police to an "unknown destination."

Earlier on Saturday, Raut was barred from visiting the Belgaum district in Karnataka. Slamming the BJP-led Karnataka government, he had said, "Pakistani, Bangladeshi and Rohingyas can enter India but no one from Maharashtra can go to Belgaum. This is wrong. There is a dispute but it should not be so much that restrictions have to be imposed on each other."

Sena alleges mishandling of Minister

On Friday, Shiv Sena alleged that Maharashtra Minister Yedravkar was detained by the police in Belagavi, Karnataka and escorted him to the border. The minister had come to participate in the martyr’s day programme of Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES).

Reacting to this, Sena MP Sanjay Raut alleged that the minister was roughed up by the police and not allowed to pay his respects to the martyrs. Taking to Twitter, Raut had announced his visit to Belgaum.

About the Maharashtra-Karnataka dispute

There has been a longstanding dispute between Maharashtra and Karnataka over the status of predominantly Marathi-speaking regions such as Belgaum. Speaking in the Maharashtra Assembly on December 20, 2019, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray re-ignited the tensions as he referred to these areas as 'Karnataka-occupied Maharashtra'.

He had said, "Like PoK, there is a Karnataka-occupied Maharashtra. People in Belagavi are not only Hindus but also Marathi-speaking people and wanted to be part of Maharashtra. However, they are facing oppression from the BJP-led government in Karnataka. Even for speaking the truth, the Belagavi mayor was booked for treason."

