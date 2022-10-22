Beneficiaries Of PM Rozgar Mela Share Their Excitement, 'we Will Serve The Nation Now...'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched the "Rozgar Mela", a recruitment drive for 10 lakh personnel through video conferencing and handed over appointment letters to 75,000 newly inducted appointees in the first phase of the drive. Notably, fifty Union Ministers handed over appointment letters to nearly 20,000 people from different locations across the country.

In Assam's Guwahati, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal handed over the appointment letters to the candidates.

Speaking to reporters, one of the appointees said, “We thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for multiple recruitment opportunities and the encouragement. Now that the recruitment is done, we will serve the nation and take it forward.”

In Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia handed over appointment letters to appointees after PM Modi launched the Rozgar Mela recruitment drive.

Two of the appointees — Chanchal and Ayush said, “We had been waiting for a very long time. It's a gift from PM Modi. We have our offer letter before Diwali, it feels great."

Notably, Rozgar Mela is a significant step towards fulfilling the continuous commitment of the Prime Minister to providing job opportunities for the youth and ensuring the welfare of citizens. As per the directions of the Prime Minister, all ministries and departments are working towards filling up existing vacancies against sanctioned posts in Mission Mode.

PM Modi addresses the Rozgar Mela event

Addressing the Rozgar Mela event, PM Modi said, "Today there is an important opportunity for the youth power of India, in the last 8 years, the campaign of employment and self-employment in the country, which is going on, today another link is being added to it, this link is of employment fair... Today the central government is giving appointment letters to 75, 000 youth. In the last 8 years, appointment letters have already been given to lakhs of youth."

"In coming months, the Indian government will hand over lakhs of appointment letters in a similar way. I am happy that NDA governments in states, BJP-ruled states, and central-governed territories will organize 'rozgar mela'. Soon, Jammu & Kashmir, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Daman Diu, and Andaman Nicobar too will give appointment letters to thousands of youths," PM Modi said.