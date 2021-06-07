Bengal: 20 Die In Lightning Strikes Within A Day; PM Announces Rs 2 Lakh Ex-gratia Each

In an unfortunate occurance, at least 20 people were killed in lightning strikes in three districts of south Bengal on Monday. As per information provided by state disaster management, nine people died each in Murshidabad and Hooghly districts while two were killed in Purba Medinipur district. The districts of south Bengal, including Kolkata, received heavy thundershowers since afternoon, which the weather department said were pre-monsoon rains.

PM Modi condoles deaths; approves ex-gratia of 2-lakh

Soon after the unfortunate incidents, PM Modi took to his official Twitter handle to extend his condolences to the families of the deceased and wishes for a speedy recovery to those injured. "My thoughts are with all those who lost their near and dear ones due to lightning in parts of West Bengal. May the injured recover at the earliest," he wrote and further went on to promise an-ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from the PMNRF for the kin of those who have lost their lives and Rs 50,000 to those injured due to lightning in various parts of West Bengal.

PM @narendramodi has approved an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from the PMNRF for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to lightning in various parts of West Bengal. Rs. 50,000 would be given to the injured. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 7, 2021

Home Minister Amit Shah extends condolences

Union Home Minister also took to his official Twitter handle to express remorse over the unfortunate event. "The loss of lives due to lightning in different parts of West Bengal is deeply saddening. My sincerest condolences to the families of those who have lost their loved ones," he said while highlighting that he is praying for the speedy recovery of those injured.

The loss of lives due to lightning in different parts of West Bengal is deeply saddening. My sincerest condolences to the families of those who have lost their loved ones. Praying for the speedy recovery of those injured. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 7, 2021

(Credit-ANI/Unsplash)