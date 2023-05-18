Bengal Ban On The Kerala Story Ban Lifted By Supreme Court | Top Quotes

Quick links:
The Supreme Court has decided to put a stay on the order of the West Bengal government to ban The Kerala Story. The bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said, "We intend to stay the order of the state of West Bengal with respect to Tamil Nadu. We will direct them to not directly or indirectly ban it."
The movie was banned by the West Bengal government under the Cinema Regulation Act 1954 earlier this month citing threat to peace and security in the state. As for Tamil Nadu, where the film was also not being allowed to screen, the court ordered extra security in the theatres which were facing threat of vandalism. Here are top quotes from the hearing.
"We intend to stay the order of the state of West Bengal. With respect to Tamil Nadu, we will direct them to not directly or indirectly ban it," Chandrachud said.
"West Bengal by an order dated May 8 issued an order under Section 6(1) read with section 4 of West Bengal Cinemas Regulation Act prohibiting exhibition of the film in entire West Bengal. Prima facie we are of the view that the prohibition by WB is not tenable on the basis of material before. Thus the order banning the film is stayed," the Court ruled.
"Fundamental right to free speech cannot be determined on the basis of public display of emotion...the public display of emotion has to be controlled. You do not like it, do not watch it," the CJI said.
"The challenge to the final judgment of the madras HC challenging the CBFC certification we will list after vacations.. we will have to see the film for that.. we will do that," said CJI Chandrachud.
"During course of hearing it has been stated by Tamil Nadu that the screening of the film has not been directly or indirectly prohibited in the state.. while recording this we direct that adequate security shall be provided to every cinema hall and requisite arrangement shall be made to ensure safety of movie goers," Chandrachud said.