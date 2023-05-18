Bengal Ban On The Kerala Story Ban Lifted By Supreme Court | Top Quotes

The Supreme Court has decided to put a stay on the order of the West Bengal government to ban The Kerala Story. The bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said, "We intend to stay the order of the state of West Bengal with respect to Tamil Nadu. We will direct them to not directly or indirectly ban it."

The movie was banned by the West Bengal government under the Cinema Regulation Act 1954 earlier this month citing threat to peace and security in the state. As for Tamil Nadu, where the film was also not being allowed to screen, the court ordered extra security in the theatres which were facing threat of vandalism. Here are top quotes from the hearing.

Top quotes from The Kerala Story hearing