Bengal BJP Chief Writes To Amit Shah Over Law & Order Situation Again; Slams Mamata's Cops

West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar again wrote a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on April 4 over the situation of law and order in the state and alleged that the police are harassing and arresting Hindus without taking action against actual culprits. The BJP leader also urged Shah for intervention into the crucial issue.

In the letter, he wrote, "I again beg to draw attention to the Law and Order situation of West Bengal. You are already aware of the recent violence perpetrated on the Ram Bhaktas, general Hindu people, our leaders, and workers during the Ram Navami processions and still continuing.''

Days ago, Majumdar wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the violence in West Bengal's Howrah and Dalkhola and requested "an impartial inquiry involving central agencies like NIA."

Continued incidents of violence in the state

The West Bengal BJP chief flagged the continued incidents of violence and said that there has been heavy stone pelting at rail stations on April 3 evening in Hooghly District due to which the train services were also suspended.

Slamming TMC, he said, "This could not be continued without the support of ruling party of West Bengal i.e., TMC and its top leadership."

'State police lost its spine and impartiality,' says West Bengal BJP president

Majumdar further took a dig at the state police and said that it has completely lost its spine and impartiality.

The West Bengal BJP chief further wrote, "The most unfortunate part is the role of Police under the present Director General of Police Sri Manoj Malaviya IPS, which has completely lost its Spine and impartiality. Instead of protecting the life and properties of ordinary people, particularly the Hindus affected, it is harassing and arresting them while looking a blind eye to the actual culprits and criminals from the minority community when they can be easily identified from CCTV footages and videos which are circulating on social media."

Sukanta Majumdar lambasts West Bengal CM

The Bengal BJP chief attacked Mamata Banerjee saying that the police are just trying to please the West Bengal Chief Minister who is blatantly appeasing the 'criminals' and 'anti-national forces' for the minority vote bank.

At last, he concluded the letter urging for personal intervention by Union Home Minister into the crucial issue in the state.

BJP workers on April 4 clashed with the state police in Hooghly over its party chief Sukanta Majumdar's protest against the ongoing violence.

The BJP workers got engaged in a verbal altercation with the Bengal police over BJP's stage at the Srirampur Battala intersection where the BJP chief was going to stage a Dharna (sit-in protest). However, the police denied permission for the dharna and stated that they won't allow the stage.