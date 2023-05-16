Bengal: BJP Demands NIA Probe Into Blast At Illegal Firecracker Unit

The BJP on Tuesday demanded an NIA probe into the death of nine people in an explosion at an illegal firecracker unit in West Bengal's Purba Medinipur district, alleging that the factory was actually a "crude bomb-making" plant, a charge the ruling TMC denied.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee ordered a CID probe into the blast at Egra and said she has no problem with an NIA investigation as demanded by the BJP.

"The illegal firecracker unit was a garb under which a crude bomb-making factory was operating. Under the TMC regime, you won't find any normal industry, but bomb-making factories have flourished due to the patronage of local TMC leaders. Bombs produced here will be used in the upcoming panchayat polls," BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar said.

The TMC, however, dubbed the allegations "baseless" and said these are an attempt to tarnish the state's image.

Majumdar, the Balurghat MP, also said he has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, demanding an NIA probe into the incident.

"I have written to Amit Shah ji, requesting him for a comprehensive investigation into the bomb blast incident. The blast has raised concerns about the safety of local residents, and this matter needs serious attention. Only the NIA probe can bring out the truth," Majumdar said.

Speaking on the BJP's demand for an NIA probe, the chief minister said she has no objection to the central agency taking over the investigation.

"We do not have any objection to the NIA probe. But I would like to point out that the probe by the CID has already started," she said.

Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly and BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari alleged that the state police are trying to hush up the case.

"Only the NIA probe can unravel the nexus. An illegal firecracker unit was functioning in the area and producing bombs, and no one from the local police knew about it. This proves that something was wrong, which the police and the administration are trying to hide," he said.

The chief minister said action will be taken against the local police chief of Egra Police Station as "he had no information that an illegal firecracker unit was operating" in the area.

The CPI (M) also said the law and order situation has "completely collapsed in the state under the TMC regime".

"Bomb blasts and killings have become a regular affair under the TMC rule," CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakraborty said.

The TMC dubbed the allegations as "baseless".

"An incident has happened, and the BJP is jumping on it and intends to malign the state. We don't support such an incident. Let the investigation be over," TMC state spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said.

The state government announced that the next of kin of the deceased will get a compensation of Rs 2.5 lakh each and the injured will get Rs 1 lakh, while the administration will bear the expenses of their treatment.