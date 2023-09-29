Bengal: BJP Worker's Mother, 72, Allegedly Assaulted By TMC Workers, Dies

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Bengal has claimed that Kanan Roy, a 72-year-old woman and mother of a BJP party worker, succumbed to her injuries after she was allegedly attacked by Trinamool Congress supporters in Gaighata area of West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Wednesday, September 27.

The incident reportedly unfolded when she came to rescue her son, BJP worker Jayanta Roy, who was allegedly attacked at his house.

While TMC has claimed that its activists were not involved in any attack, BJP workers staged a protest in front of the local police station. Angry locals too reportedly resorted to vandalism and demanded action against prime accused Samir Mullick, a TMC worker, and Nirupam Roy, Youth TMC President of Bongaon Organisational District and a Gaighata Panchayat Samiti member, for their alleged involvement in the assault of the elderly woman. The villagers accused Nirupam of endorsing Samir.

The situation was brought under control after police led the arrest of Samir, who allegedly steered the attack, and remanded him to seven days of police custody. "We are looking for others involved in the attack," a senior police officer said. The situation, however, remains tense as angry villagers demand the arrest of Nirupam too.

What led to the killing?

TMC worker Samir allegedly abused his neighbours, BJP supporters, in a drunken condition, according to locals. BJP worker Jayanata Roy and his mother protested the alleged misbehaviour posed by Samir.

It led to a quarrel between Jayanta and Samir in the presence of Nirupam, said locals. Eyewitnesses further added that Samir resorted to beating Jayanta with a bamboo stick and even attacked his mother when she came to rescue her son. The attack proved fatal for Jayanta's mother.

Jayanta's mother was rushed to Chandpara Rural Hospital and later transferred to Barasat State General Hospital, where she succumbed to injuries. During the assault, the daughter-in-law of the deceased woman was also seriously hurt.