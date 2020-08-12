West Bengal Changes Complete Lockdown Dates For 6th Time; Oppn Corners Mamata Banerjee

The West Bengal government re-shuffled the dates of complete lockdown in the state, announcing that there has been a withdrawal of complete lockdown on August 28. A fresh new list for the biweekly lockdown in the state was announced on Wednesday for the sixth time by the Bengal government. The government earlier announced a complete lockdown in the state for two days every week till the end of August.

"Several requests and appeals have been received from different quarters to relax complete lockdown on certain dates which are coinciding with some festivals and local community-based customs," the state government said in a statement on Wednesday.

The current dates for complete lockdown are newly scheduled for August 20, Thursday; August 21, Friday; August 27, Thursday; and August 31, Monday; apart from the month-long general lockdown in force till August 31.

Opposition train guns at Mamata

The reshuffling of the dates brought in stinging criticism of Mamata Banerjee's government by her political opponents, prominently the BJP and CPI(M).

Rahul Sinha, a senior leader of BJP, stated that it was "utmost worthless, useless and incompetent" of the government to have changed lockdown dates for the sixth time.

He said, "The changing of dates shows how incompetent and useless the Government in Bengal is. The real reason behind changing is that 28th is the foundation day of Trinamool Chatra Parishad, hence it is changed. So Trinamool itself is not aware of the foundation day of its Chatra Parishad. This government is politicising everything even in the times of COVID."

Meanwhile, CPI(M) MLA and senior leader Sujan Chakraborty slammed the reshuffling saying there is no scientific rationale or logic behind the move and only the Chief Minister understands what she is doing.

"People are suffering due to COVID. Are they considering it to be a joke? Why did not she look at the issues of having a complete lockdown on the 28th earlier? Did not she know that banks would be closed for a stretch of 4 days if complete lockdown happened on 28th earlier? Is she joking with the masses?" asked Chakraborty.

The Trinamool government had previously come under fire from opposition parties over the reshuffling of lockdown dates for at least five times in August.

