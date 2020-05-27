Bengal CM Lashes Out At CESC After Fireman Dies Due To Electrocution

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee lashed out on Calcutta Electric Supply Corporation or CESC, for the company's way of handling the power crisis post-cyclone Amphan. The situation between the state and the private power organization has turned sour in the past seven days but turned worsed on Wednesday when a west Bengal fire department officer lost his life due to electrocution.

Mamata Banerjee expressed her sorrow at the death of fireman in Howrah, who was working to remove trees. She stated that she was saddened to know of the death of Sukanta Singha Roy, due to electrocution from power lines.

"In spite of CESC personnel being present to ensure complete safety of work on power lines, such an accident is unacceptable and deeply disturbing. The State Government is ensuring that swift and decisive action will be taken against perpetrators of such gross negligence." charged CM Banerjee on Twitter.

READ: West Bengal govt to run buses on 40 routes from Wednesday as more offices start functioning

READ: Cyclone Amphan damages hotels in coastal West Bengal

Opposition blames Mamata

"Out of 33 lakh consumer of CESC, 32.75 lakh consumers electricity to be restored by this evening," said Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday, while stating the Chief Secretary to immediately check for the remaining 30 thousand consumers as well. She asked her Chief Secretary to ask CESC to solve the issues, as soon as possible.

The entire opposition blamed Mamata Banerjee and the Calcutta Electric Supply Corporation (CESC), an RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group company, for the failure to restore power in many areas for hours after super cyclone Amphan hit the state.

On Saturday, Mamata Banerjee visited Victoria House, the CESC headquarters in Esplanade in the city’s central area, where she questioned the corporation on the restoration of power supply. Multiple areas saw massive protests by citizens' overpower abruptions after the cyclone made landfall past Wednesday.

READ: Railways asks Uddhav govt to break Shramik train deadlock with Mamata's West Bengal admin

READ: Ganga Praharis from West Bengal applauded for rescuing stranded Irrawaddy Dolphin

(Image credits: PTI)