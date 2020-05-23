Bengal CM Mamata Assures Speedy Restoration Of Power In Kolkata To Agitated Locals

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee hit the road in Kolkata and spoke to citizens who were agitating against the massive power cuts in the city. The Chief Minister also left for an aerial tour of Kakdwip in South 24 Parganas district of the state.

On her way to the flying club at Behala, Mamata Banerjee saw some people protesting in front of a Calcutta Electric Supply Corporation (CESC) office at the Taratala area of south Kolkata. The Chief Minister got down from her vehicle and spoke to the people. She assured them speedy restoration of electricity as soon as possible.

CESC, a private-run company supplies electricity in Kolkata. The CM said that she spoke to senior CESC officials and asked them to solve the issue immediately so that people get relief.

"I have personally spoken to CESC and told them to solve the issue as soon as possible. They are also working on it. The chairman of the board of administrators of Kolkata Municipal Corporation has not slept in the past three days, everyone is on the field. I request not to do politics at this due, by instigating people who are facing issues", said the Chief Minister before boarding a chopper for her aerial survey on Saturday.

Amphan-hit damage

The state saw a massive impact of the Cyclone Amphan, which hit Bengal on Wednesday. At least 80 deaths have been reported due to the cyclone till date. PM Narendra Modi had visited the State to review the situation in Bengal on Thursday. The Bengal government has called for immediate financial assistance from the Centre and on Saturday also called for Indian Army's support to restore essential infrastructure and services like power and water supply that stands devastated.

