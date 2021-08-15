Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Pens Poem On Independence Day, Says 'country Belongs To Us All'

Honouring India's freedom heroes, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Sunday, penned a song commemorating 74 years of Independence from the British Raj. The song titled 'Desh ta sobar nijer' (This country belongs to us all) has been shared by Banerjee on her Facebook page. Sung by Indranil Sen, Monomoy Bhattacharya, Trisha Parui and Debojyoti Ghosh, in the 4-minute song, Banerjee lauds India's unity in diversity vowing to keep the country intact.

Banerjee pens song on I-Day

Taking to Facebook, the 3-time CM wrote, "I pay my respects to the motherland on the 75th Independence Day of India. On this auspicious day, there was a song in my composition and thoughts for everyone. The tradition of unity, harmony and interfaith harmony has enhanced the pride of this country. Our oath today is to keep that tradition intact as citizens."

Her song starts like this -

“This kind of soil binding

The gun is loud,

That is purer than gold

The country is everyone's own. ”

PM's I-Day speech

In his speech marking the 74 years of Indian Independence, PM Narendra Modi charted India's future for the next 25 years, coining the term Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas & Sabka Prayas to achieve a glorious India. Listing the government schemes focusing on OBCs, farmers, women and poor, he made several key announcements - opening up Sainik schools for women, national Infrastructure plan, Gati Shakti scheme, National Hydrogen mission. The PM also paid tributes to freedom struggle martyrs, partition victims and lauded the Indian Olympians and medical fraternity in his 1.5 hour-long address.

"India's aim for this time is a nation that is glorious and prosperous. The aim is to have no discrimination of facilities in rural and urban areas. The aim is to have a government is not interfering in all matters and have the world's best infrastructure in India. This is the tryst of crores of Indians. We need to join our efforts now and we have no moment to waste and this is the right time," he said.

Charting the path to the future, he advised, "Nation needs to change and we as a citizen need to change ourselves, as per changing times. Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas with this notion, we are all joined. From the ramparts of the Red Fort, I declare that with Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, we need Sabka Prayas (Everyone's efforts)".