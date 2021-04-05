Bengal Coal Scam: ED Attaches Accused Anup Majhi's Properties Worth Rs 165 Crores

In a big setback to the Bengal coal scam accused Anup Majhi, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday provisionally attached immovable assets of Majhi to the tune of Rs 165.86 crore in the illegal coal mining case. Days ago, the CBI had questioned Anup Majhi alias Lala, the alleged kingpin of the multi-crore-rupee coal scam, for eight hours and asked him to appear before it again on April 1. The immovable assets include land, factory premises plant and machinery and other assets of two companies.

The Supreme Court had restrained the CBI from arresting Anup Majhi till April 6 and the CBI is of the view that the scam, arising out of illegal mining from abandoned quarries of Eastern Coalfields Ltd (ECL), runs into several thousands of crores of rupees. Part of the crime proceeds has been transacted through the hawala route for which the ED also joined the investigation. The ED has arrested Bankura police officer Ashok Mishra who is said to be the link in the smuggling of coal, as stated by BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari after the Bengal Syndicate tapes were out.

The CBI had registered an FIR in November last year against Majhi, ECL general managers Amit Kumar Dhar and Jayesh Chandra Rai, ECL security chief Tanmay Das, Kunustoria area security inspector Dhananjay Rai and Kajor area security in charge Debashish Mukherjee.

CBI has also questioned the wife of Chief Minister Mamata's nephew Abhishek Banerjee, Rujira Narula on February 23 in connection with the coal smuggling scam. The CBI had also issued a look-out notice for Lala. It had also conducted raids at several locations in West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh.

Bengal Syndicate tapes

Two days ago, audiotapes believed to be of Majhi's right-hand man Ganesh Bagaria surfaced, exposing the syndicate culture in West Bengal. Bagaria is purportedly heard describing the syndicate which runs the coal smuggling business since 2012.

He is heard saying, "Let's take Rajarghat, New town area. If there is any construction to be done, anyone wants sand, stone, bricks and others, they have to go through syndicate only."

Describing the 'cut money' he says, "If something is worth Rs 100, people of the syndicate will charge Rs 120 and give inferior quality. This is how syndicate earns and they have an understanding with their political bosses."

When asked how funds were transferred to political bosses, Ganesh Bagaria purportedly says he doesn't remember as those kinds of stories don't come out that easily and it is part of the core group.

"Everything used to happen through Vinay (Mishra) from the beginning. This has been happening 1.5 years after the TMC govt came into power around 2012-13," he added.

The audiotapes purportedly linking to TMC are a big setback to the ruling party amid the ongoing assembly polls while the BJP exuding confidence of dominating the elections as far as the two phases of polling are concerned and six more phases to go. The remaining phases of the eight-phase election are scheduled on April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26, and April 29 with results to be announced on May 2.