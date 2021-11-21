Last Updated:

Bengal Eases Restriction On Movement Due To India-NZ Cricket Match

Bengal eases restriction on movement due to India-NZ cricket match

Written By
Press Trust Of India

Kolkata, Nov 20 (PTI) The West Bengal government relaxed for two hours the restrictions on the movement of people and vehicles due to the third T-20 international cricket match between India and New Zealand at Eden Gardens stadium here on Sunday.

Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic situation, restrictions on the movement of people and vehicles are in force in West Bengal between 11 pm and 5 am.

"In view of the 3rd T-20 international cricket match between India and New Zealand at Eden Gardens, Kolkata on November 21, 2021, restrictions relating to movement of people and vehicles between 11 pm to 5 am shall be relaxed for 2 hours from 11 pm of November 21 to 1 am of November 22 for spectators, players, match officials, organisers and other persons associated with the said match," a notification issued by the West Bengal government on Saturday said. PTI AMR ACD ACD

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT