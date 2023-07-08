Bengal Governor Takes Stock Of Panchayat Polls, Meets Bomb-attack Victim

As part of his assurance to monitor the situation in West Bengal where panchayat polls are being held, Governor Dr CV Ananda Bose on Saturday visited the residence of a person who was injured in a bomb attack in North 24 Parganas’ Barasat-I subdivision.

After speaking to his family members at Pirgachha, Bose went to the hospital in Barasat where the person is being treated and talked to doctors, an official said.

"The Governor then arranged for the shifting of the person to city-based RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. He also took stock of the situation and enquired about polling," he told PTI.

Bose, who was supposed to travel to Nadia district, was stopped near Basudebpur on Kalyani Expressway by supporters of the BJP and CPI(M) who complained about "vote looting" and urged him to take action.

Bose tried calling officials of the state election commission (SEC) and police but could not because of mobile connectivity issues, the official said.

“He later stopped at a rest house at Kamarhati from where he called officials to take stock of the situation," the official said.

After returning to Raj Bhavan, Bose said he is likely to go out again and pay surprise visits to different panchayat areas.

On Friday, Bose had urged the people of rural Bengal to exercise their franchise in the panchayat elections without fail and said he would be on the streets along with his team during polling.

He described the rural polls as a "fight between ballots and bullets" and said that he would monitor the situation throughout the state and take corrective measures.

Talking about his role on polling day, Bose said he would ensure that the interests of the public are protected and that Constitution is followed by everyone.