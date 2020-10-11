Bengal Govt Accuses BJP Of Giving 'communal Colour' To Turban Episode For Narrow Interest

After facing strong criticism from several Opposition leaders over the alleged assault of a Sikh man during a BJP rally in Howrah, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government has stated that the BJP is giving communal colour to the incident for ‘narrow partisan interest’.

A major controversy erupted after the West Bengal police allegedly assaulted a Sikh man and pulled his turban during BJP’s ‘Nabanna Chalo’ rally on Friday in Howrah. However, police said that the person was carrying a firearm and that his headgear "had fallen off automatically in the scuffle that ensued".

The Bengal Government has now accused the Opposition BJP of ‘distorting the subject and twisting it out of context for a narrow partisan interest that the state does not believe in.’

Taking to its official Twitter account, the Mamata government maintained that the Sikh community resides in West Bengal with peace and harmony and that the administration respects their faith and practices. Issuing a clarification on the 'Turban' episode, the government said, “one isolated individual got caught with one illegally carried firearm amidst protestors in an unauthorized agitation,” following which he was arrested.

One political party is giving communal colour to the subject in narrow partisan interest in a manner that Bengal does not believe in. Policing was done as per law, but highest respect for the Sikh panth and ways from GOWB is affirmed.(3/3) — HOME DEPARTMENT - GOVT. OF WEST BENGAL (@HomeBengal) October 11, 2020

Sikh man allegedly manhandled by Mamata's cops

The man was identified as 43-year-old Balwinder Singh, a resident of Bhatinda. Shiromani Akali Dal president Badal said that the Sikh man was a security official and the manner in which the policeman behaved with him has infuriated Sikhs across the globe. Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh too expressed shock at the "humiliating treatment" of a Sikh man by the police in West Bengal who allegedly pulled his turban while being taken into custody for carrying a firearm during a BJP rally.

According to the police, a loaded pistol was recovered from him. The licence of the pistol is valid till January next year. It also said that the police officer concerned had asked him to "put his turban back before the arrest".

सुरक्षाकर्मी बलविंदर सिंह को पश्चिम बंगाल पुलिस ने सड़क पर पीटा और उसकी पगड़ी को अपमानित किया, वो सक्षम जवान है! उसने कई सैन्य कोर्स भी किए हैं!



ममता राज में ऐसे जांबाज का अपमान दु:खद है। ऐसे पुलिसवालों को सजा दी जाना चाहिए! pic.twitter.com/M1J8S7R9Yn — Kailash Vijayvargiya (@KailashOnline) October 9, 2020

