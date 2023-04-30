Bengal Guv C V Ananda Bosesays That Mann Ki Baat Has Transformed Lives Pf People

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose Sunday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' has brought transformation in the lives of numerous people of India. Bose, who listened to the 100th edition of 'Mann Ki Baat' along with a galaxy of people including Padma awardees, people who featured in the PM's earlier addresses and many from the field of science and arts and students, at the Raj Bhavan here, said that it is only a person who thinks about the various problems faced by the common man can do such a programme.

"Mann ki Baat has brought transformation in the lives of numerous people," the governor said, addressing the gathering at Raj Bhavan. Bose said that the ‘Mann ki Baat’, which completed its 100th edition on Sunday, is so popular that, like 'Indradhanush' (rainbow) which connects minds, that it has become 'Narendradhanush'.

Asserting that Modi takes care of even small problems of people at remote corners of the vast country, and gives those due consideration, Bose said that the PM is taking every citizen of the country on the path of betterment. "It (Mann ki Baat) has filled the lives of people with the light of knowledge removing the darkness of ignorance," he said.

‘Mann ki Baat’ programme commenced on October 3, 2014, on 'Vijayadasami' day. To mark the centennial edition of the programme, First Lady Lakshmi Ananda Bose inaugurated a sit-and-drawExhibition inaugration

competition in which 500 children took part.

The governor also planted a tree in the sprawling Raj Bhavan complex on the occasion. Bose also inaugurated an exhibition bringing together key elements of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ and to mark the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', celebrating and commemorating 75 years of independence.