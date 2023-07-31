Bengal Guv CV Ananda Bose Harps On 'zero Tolerance' In Education Sector Corruption

Asserting that there will be 'zero tolerance' to corruption in the education sector, West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose on Monday said utmost transparency is needed in issues like filling up vacancies of teachers in universities.

Bose, who was talking to reporters after attending a meeting of vice-chancellors of several state universities, referred to a "painful experience" about a former education minister being currently incarcerated on corruption charges.

He, however, did not name Partha Chatterjee who was arrested in connection with school recruitment scam by ED.

"Today I had an extensive conference with VCs, and distinguished representatives of national institutions and took certain decisions regarding the higher education sector, issues pending in universities, as decisions were taken to fill up vacancies of teachers. We will implement the decisions. But it was stressed there should be utmost transparency," he said.

Bose said, "There will be zero tolerance to corruption. We had the painful experience of criminal prosecution against a former Education minister for alleged corruption. Such instances should not be repeated." The governor said, "Autonomy of varsities is sacrosanct. The autonomy of universities will not be allowed to be compromised. No external or internal factor will be allowed.” Asked about reports that the state may go to the Supreme Court on the issue of the governor's role in the higher education sector, he said, "What happened has happened." Bose said students can meet and communicate with the governor as part of ‘Aamne Saamne’ programme at Raj Bhavan by calling up a special number or through email 12 hours before.