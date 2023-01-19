Bengal Guv CV Ananda Bose To Have 'Hateykhori' To Learn Bangla Alphabet

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose will have his 'Hateykhori', a ritual priests perform before a child is taught the Bangla alphabet, this Saraswati Puja on January 26, in the presence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, an official said.

Soon after taking office, Bose expressed his interest in learning Bangla in order to pen a book.

The 'Hatheykhori' ritual will be performed in Raj Bhavan.

"Governor Bose is deeply influenced and inspired by West Bengal, its rich culture and Bangla. He has expressed his interest to learn the language. On the auspicious occasion of Saraswati Puja, he will have 'Hatheykhori'," the official told PTI.

Bose has expressed his fondness for the language and has called himself an "adopted son" of the state.

Incidentally, Bose has penned around 40 books in English, Malayalam and Hindi, which included short stories, novels, poems and essays.

