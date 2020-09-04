Bengal Guv Dhankhar Asks Mamata Banerjee To Clarify Stance On Rs 2000 Cr Pandemic Purchase

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has asked Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to vindicate her stance on the Rs 2,000 crore "pandemic purchase". Taking to Twitter, the West Bengal Governor posted a two-page letter directing the Chief Minister to order a 'time-bound high judicial probe'.

Committee carries no credibility and its work will be sham , eye wash and post facto ratification.

'No one is judge in his own cause'

"It defies reason as to how decision-makers of these tainted purchases of thousands of crores of rupees could themselves be in judgmental mode – ex facie gross violation of acclaimed principle ‘nemo judex in causa sua’ [no one is judge in his own cause)," he said in the following tweet.

"Defaulters & beneficiaries of patronage must be visited with exemplary consequences," he said in another tweet as he pointed out that the alleged scam of such involving thousands of crores when the country is battling COVID-19 pandemic "is worrisome".

"Need to get to the root of this multi-crore PANDEMIC PURCHASE by tracking ill-gotten gains of reported blatant favouritism," he concluded in his tweet.

West Bengal has reported 168,697 COVID-19 cases as on Thursday, of which 24,445 were active cases while 140,913 have been recovered, while the state reported 3,339 fatalities due to the virus.

