Bengal Guv Dhankhar Pays Tribute To Netaji, Urges 'silent Majority Must Not Remain Silent'

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday paid tribute to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary at the Raj Bhawan in Kolkata. “The decision to celebrate 23rd January as 'Parakram Diwas' was taken to honour and remember Netaji's indomitable spirit and selfless service to the nation. Union Government decided to celebrate Netaji’s birthday on January 23 year after year as ‘Parakram Diwas’ with a wholesome objective to inspire and motivate the people of the great country,” said the WB Governor.

Dhankar added, " The silent majority need to take note--if it remains silent for long, it will be silenced forever, and that will be saddening for democracy, because that will result in diminishing democratic values for which we all have fought all through led by Netaji during the most critical period of our Independence struggle."

Kalka Mail train renamed as Netaji Express

The WB Governor also announced that the iconic Kalka Mail train has been renamed as Netaji Express in honour of the freedom fighter. "Day after day, it will remind the people and passengers the significance and importance of the thought process that was emanated from the great leader," said Dhankhar.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Kolkata to commemorate the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose by attending the 'Parakram Diwas' celebrations at Victoria Memorial. A cultural programme "Amra Nuton Jouboneri Doot", based on the theme of Netaji, is also going to be held. Before this, PM Modi will visit the National Library where an International Conference “Re-visiting the legacy of Netaji Subhas in the 21st century” will be organized.

On January 19, the Government of India had decided to observe Netaji Subash Chandra Bose's birth anniversary on January 23 every year as Parakram Diwas. The Centre announced its move to pay tribute to the freedom fighter to inspire the youth of the nation to 'act with fortitude in the face of adversity'.The Ministry of Culture issued a circular announcing January 23 to be observed as Parakram Diwas every year from now on.

