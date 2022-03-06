Bengal Guv invites speaker for interaction before assembly session on Monday

Kolkata, Mar 6 (PTI) West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said on Sunday that he has invited Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee to Raj Bhavan later in the day for a discussion on ensuring “sanctity” of House proceedings, while pointing out that "live coverage" of his address was “blacked out” on earlier occasions.

The Assembly has been summoned by the governor at 2 pm on Monday on a proposal by the Mamata Banerjee cabinet after days of uncertainty over timing of the sitting of the House owing to a typographical error in an earlier communication that mentioned the time as 2 am on March 7.

"In view of unwholesome situations during the earlier such addresses to the Assembly, including 'black out' of 'live coverages' of the address, I find it expedient to have an interaction with the Hon'ble Speaker so that sanctity of the proceedings is maintained and dignity of the office of Governor is not compromised," Dhankhar wrote to Biman Banerjee.

A copy of the letter was attached with a message on the Twitter handle of the governor.

An imbroglio over summoning of the Assembly had cropped up after Dhankhar had on February 24 convened the House proceedings at 2 am on March 7 on the basis of a proposal by the Mamata Banerjee cabinet.

State authorities had said that the time of “2 am” was a typographical error in the proposal that was sent by the cabinet and it should have been “2 pm”.

The cabinet had met on February 28 and sent a fresh proposal to the governor for convening the Assembly at 2 pm on March 7.

Following this, Dhankhar had asked the state chief secretary to clarify some procedural issues which were said to have been found in the fresh cabinet decision.

Issuing his order on summoning the Assembly on March 7 at 2 pm, the governor had tweeted that the "chief secretary has assured of effecting constitutional compliance of all pending issues not later than 15 days". PTI AMR BDC BDC

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)