Politicising Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary, West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar on Sunday urged CM Mamata Banerjee to 'engage with him on all issues'. Highlighting 'dialogue as the essence of democracy', Dhankar taunted TMC saying 'people to eschew violence & promote peace'. Dhankar has often summoned Mamata Banerjee and the state DGP over 'law and order' situation, but has been consistently ignored.

WB Guv Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar while paying tribute #fatherofthenation at Gandhi Dham called upon people to eschew violence & promote peace. Guv urged upon Hon’ble CM @MamataOfficial to engage with him on all issues as dialogue is essence of democracy, more so between CM and Guv. pic.twitter.com/QK1VdsqY0M — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) January 30, 2022

In retaliation, TMC MP Santanu Sen slammed the governor for taunting the CM on Shaheed Diwas. He tweeted, "on the Death Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhiji , again Jagdeep Dhankar played the role of spokespersonship of BJP- who worship killer of Gandhiji. Again a holy place has been utilised to attack Mamata Banerjee and TMC".

On the Death Anniversary of #MahatmaGandhiji , again @jdhankhar1 ji played the role of spokespersonship of @BJP4India, who worship killer of Gandhiji.



Again a holy place has been utilised to attack @MamataOfficial ji @AITCofficial Govt.

No word against killing TMC leader



Shame! — DR SANTANU SEN (@SantanuSenMP) January 30, 2022

Recently, Dhankhar came down heavily on Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee, accusing him of transgressing constitutional norms and not providing information sought by him. "The speaker.... he thinks he has the license to talk anything about the governor," Dhankhar told reporters. The governor also criticised Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for allegedly failing to provide answer to his queries on various occasions.

In retaliation, the ruling Trinamool Congress is weighing the possibility of bringing a censure motion against Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar. "We are planning to bring a censure motion against Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar. The way he has been insulting the Assembly and the speaker is unprecedented in the political history of Bengal. But we also need to check with constitutional experts", a TMC leader told PTI.

Governor-Mamata tussle

The tussle between the Governor and the Mamata Banerjee-led government has been ongoing since he took oath in July 2019. Banerjee has hit out at him saying, "a BJP leader has come to Bengal who does not even have the courtesy to return a salutation". Dhankar has alleged that Banerjee was "humiliating" him "on every occasion" and was not briefing him regularly.

Later, when he arrived at the Assembly in December 2019, he had found the gates locked. He stated that he had informed the Speaker of his arrival but found that no one was present in the Assembly - which incidentally is a working day. Moreover, after he entered the premises using another gate, he said that Speaker had directed the Special Secretary and himself to not be there when the Governor arrived. Dhankar has often slammed TMC for post-poll violence, breakdown of constitutional norms, deterioration of Centre-state ties.