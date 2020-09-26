Bengal: Jatras, Cinema, Music And Dance Shows Allowed From Oct 1, Announces CM Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has announced a fresh set of relaxations for the functioning of entertainment avenues from October 1. Activities that will be allowed include jatras, plays, open-air theatres, cinemas, and shows related to music, dance, and magic shows.

The CM said such activities will however be subject to adherence to physical distancing norms, wearing of masks, and compliance to precautionary protocols.

To return to normalcy, Jatras, Plays, OATs, Cinemas & all musical, dance, recital & magic shows shall be allowed to function with 50 participants or less from 1 Oct, subject to adherence to physical distancing norms, wearing of masks & compliance to precautionary protocols. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) September 26, 2020

Meanwhile, West Bengal's COVID-19 death toll rose to 4,721 on Saturday with 56 new fatalities. The state also reported 3,181 fresh cases in the past 24 hours, taking the overall tally to 2,44,240.

Durga Puja guidelines

Earlier this week, Mamata Banerjee had announced guidelines for the Durga Puja festival and requested all organisers to keep the pandals open from all four sides for proper ventilation. The CM also cancelled the grand Durga Puja Carnival and all cultural programs ahead of the upcoming Durga Puja in view of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

While announcing the safety protocols, Banerjee said that the puja committee must provide sanitisers to all those people who will visit pandals and keep masks handy to give those who are not wearing it. Wearing a face mask is compulsory to all the people visiting the pandal, she said. Adding further she said that organising cultural programs at pandals won’t be allowed this year.

The CM further announced that the Durga Puja committees will get Rs 50,000 each as a grant from the state government and 80,000 hawkers will receive a one-time grant of Rs 2000 ahead of the Puja. Durga Puja is one of the biggest festivals celebrated in West Bengal and the week-long festivities will begin in the state from October 22.

