Bengal: Leopard Dies After Being Hit By Vehicle

A leopard was killed after being hit by a vehicle in West Bengal's Darjeeling district, forest officials said on Friday.
Morning walkers found the leopard dead on the main road at Muniban-Taipur near Bagdogra, they said.
The carcass was sent to the Bagdogra Forest Range Office for post-mortem, they added.
The vehicle that hit the leopard is yet to be identified, forest officials said.
