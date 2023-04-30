Bengal: Life In Violence-hit Kaliaganj Limps Back To Normalcy

Life in violence-hit Kaliaganj in West Bengal's North Dinajpur district limped back to normalcy even as the heavy deployment of police remained in place to maintain law and order.

A violent stir took place in Kaliaganj after the body of a girl was found in a canal, following which the local police station was razed by angry locals and a man was shot dead allegedly in police firing.

Internet connectivity, which was suspended in parts of Kaliaganj three days ago as a security measure, was restored at 6 pm on Sunday, a police officer said.

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC, however, would remain imposed till the situation is reviewed again, he said.

"The situation has improved gradually over the last couple of days. Markets and shops are operational and we have decided to restore internet connectivity. However, a decision on revoking prohibitory orders will be taken following another round of evaluation. Police deployment will continue for the next two days till there is further improvement in the situation," the police officer told PTI over the phone.

The minor's body was found floating in a canal on April 21, a day after she went missing after leaving home for tuition classes.

After fishing out the body, police allegedly dragged it on the road for a few metres, triggering widespread criticism and eventually leading to the suspension of four Assistant Sub Inspectors (ASIs).

The girl's family alleged she was raped and murdered, and filed a police complaint against a 20-year-old man and his father, who were subsequently arrested.

The deceased's family has moved to Calcutta High Court demanding a CBI inquiry into the death of their child after a post-mortem examination revealed she had poison in her system and was not sexually assaulted.

The Kaliaganj Police Station was razed by an agitating mob during a protest against "police inaction".

A man was allegedly shot dead in police firing during a raid conducted in and around Kaliaganj to nab those involved in the razing of the police station, leading to a political slugfest between the ruling Trinamool Congress and the BJP and subsequent imposition of prohibitory orders and suspension of internet services.