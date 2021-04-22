Bengal Locals Protest As Raiganj COVID Ward Turned Into Poll Booth; Afraid Of Voting There

Ahead of the sixth phase of polling in the state, locals of Indira Colony in West Bengal's Raiganj staged a protest on Wednesday. The protest came after the COVID-19 ward inside Raiganj Medical College was converted into a polling booth. Polling began for 43 seats on Thursday morning for the sixth phase of the ongoing assembly elections in West Bengal.

The protesters said that they are worried about getting infected with coronavirus on the polling day.

"We cannot cast our votes there as it is unsafe. We are not sure if the area has been sanitised and we will not go inside. We have a family to feed. The government is giving lectures on COVID-19 behaviour and then making us vote in such places. We need a new booth," said a protestor.

Local residents of the colony set up a roadblock for hours protesting against setting up a polling booth in the COVID-19 ward.

"We put a roadblock protesting against the decision to make the COVID-19 ward into a polling booth and demanding a new polling booth", another protester Sumit said.

The authorities sanitised the booth following the protest.

COVID-19 cases in West Bengal

The COVID-19 caseload of Bengal, where an eight-phase assembly election is underway, has witnessed a massive spike. The State reported 10,784 fresh COVID-19 cases, 5,616 discharges, and 58 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the state health bulletin on Wednesday evening. The state currently has 63,496active cases while so far, 10,710 people have lost their lives due to the deadly disease.

COVID-19 cases in India

India reported a total of 1,56,16,130 COVID cases, 21,57,538 active cases, 1, 32.76,039 recovered and 1,82,553 total death toll. In last 24 hours, 2,95, 041 cases reported, with 1,23,561 active case, 1,67,457 total discharged and 2023 deaths.

West Bengal Elections 2021

Polling for the sixth phase of the ongoing assembly elections in West Bengal began at 7 am on Thursday. As many as 306 candidates, including 27 women, are in the fray in this phase of the assembly elections where polling will be held in 43 constituencies in four districts. Over 1.03 crore voters, including 50.65 lakh women and 256 of the third gender, will be deciding the fate of these candidates across 14,480 polling stations in the sixth phase.

(With ANI Inputs)

(Image Credits: PTI/ANI)