Bengal logs 14 new Covid deaths, 748 fresh cases

Kolkata, Sep 29 (PTI) West Bengal's Covid-19 death toll rose to 18,778 on Wednesday with 14 more fatalities reported in the last 24 hours, the health department said in a bulletin.

The tally also went up to 15,68,321 after 748 fresh cases of the infection were registered in the state.

In the last 24 hours, 740 patients recovered from coronavirus taking the total number of cured people to 15,41,963, the bulletin said.

The number of active cases now is 7,580.

Of the fresh fatalities, five were reported from North 24 Parganas district followed by four in Kolkata.

Since Tuesday, 43,291 samples were tested for coronavirus as the total number of such examinations rose to 1,81,06,184, it said.

On Wednesday, 4.19 lakh Covid-19 doses were administered in the state. So far, 5.68 crore people in West Bengal have got at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccines, a health department official said. PTI SCH NN NN

