Bengal Logs 19,064 New COVID-19 Cases, 39 Fresh Fatalities

West Bengal's COVID-19 tally rose to 18,82,761 on Saturday as 19,064 more people tested positive for the infection, 3,581 less than the previous day, a health bulletin said.

The state's coronavirus death toll rose to 20,052 as 39 more patients succumbed to the infection, it said.

West Bengal's positivity rate slightly improved to 29.52 per cent from 31.14 per cent on the previous day, the bulletin said.

Kolkata registered the highest number of fresh fatalities at 12, followed by 10 in neighbouring North 24 Parganas district, it said.

The number of active cases increased by 9,893 to 1,55,376, while 9,132 more people recovered from the disease, but the discharge rate deteriorated to 90.68 per cent.

The state has tested over 2.22 crore samples for COVID-19 so far, including 64,572 in the last 24 hours, the bulletin added.

