Bengal Logs 22,155 New Covid Cases, 23 Fresh Deaths

West Bengal on Wednesday registered 22,155 fresh Covid-19 cases, 1,057 more than the previous day's figure, pushing the tally to 18,17,585, the state health department said in a bulletin.

Kolkata accounted for 7,060 cases, 495 more than what was reported on Tuesday, it added.

Twenty-three deaths due to coronavirus were reported in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 19,959.

Since Tuesday, 8,117 patients recovered from the disease while the discharge rate now is 92.51 per cent. So far, 16,81,375 people have been cured of the disease in West Bengal.

The number of active cases is 1,16,251.

At least 71,792 samples were tested in West Bengal in the past 24 hours taking the total number of such clinical examinations to 2,20,62,882.

