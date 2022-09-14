Bengal logs 229 new covid-19 cases, one fresh fatality

Kolkata, Sep 13 (PTI) West Bengal logged 229 fresh Covid-19 cases on Tuesday pushing the tally to 21,09,677, the state health department said in its bulletin.

One more death due to the virus infection was also reported during the day as the total number of fatalities went up to 21,484, the bulletin said.

On Monday, the state had registered 117 fresh Covid-19 cases and one death.

Altogether 215 people recovered from the infection on Tuesday taking the total number of cured people to 20,86,308.

The bulletin said the state now has 1,885 active coronavirus cases, with 86 of them being under hospital treatment.

In the past 24 hours, 7,548 samples were tested.

The positivity rate was 3.03 per cent. PTI SUS NN NN

