Bengal Logs 23,467 New COVID-19 Cases, Positivity Rate 32.13%

West Bengal on Thursday reported 23,467 new COVID-19 cases, 1,312 more than the previous day, which raised the tally to 18,41,050, the health department said in its bulletin.

Twenty-six more COVID deaths were recorded in the state, following which the toll climbed to 19,985, the bulletin stated.

The positivity rate in the state rose to 32.13 per cent from 30.86 per cent on Wednesday.

Kolkata reported 6,768 new cases, followed by North 24 Parganas (4,728) and South 24 Parganas (1,349).

Six of the latest deaths happened in Kolkata, while four people each died in North 24 Parganas, Hooghly and Howrah.

At least 8,139 people recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours as the discharge rate slipped from 92.51 per cent the previous day to 91.77 per cent.

West Bengal at present has 1,31,553 active cases, the bulletin said.

As many as 73,043 samples have been tested in the state since Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Kolkata Police cautioned the people about fraudsters attempting to dupe people on the pretext of providing booster doses of COVID vaccines.

"Fraudsters have found new way(s) to cheat people. They may call or send message and ask people if they need booster dose for Covid-19."

"If answer is yes, they might send a link and ask for clicking the link and then would ask for OTP. Be alert, this is a ploy to siphon off your money. If you receive such calls or text message, don't download any link and don't share OTP," Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Murlidhar Sharma tweeted.

