Bengal logs 281 new COVID-19 cases and 12 more deaths; positivity rate 0.79 pc

Kolkata, Feb 19 (PTI) At least 281 fresh COVID-19 cases, 38 less than the previous day, were reported in West Bengal on Saturday, which pushed the tally to 20,13,075, a health department bulletin said.

Twelve fresh fatalities took the toll to 21,119.

A total of 19,85,308 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 1,357 in the last 24 hours. The recovery rate stood at 98.62 per cent and the positivity rate at 0.79 per cent Bengal currently has 6,648 active cases, down by 1,088 since Friday, the bulletin said.

Kolkata registered 38 fresh cases and North 24 Parganas 46 infections.

As many as 35,591 samples have been tested for COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, raising the total number of such examinations to 2,39,64,132, the bulletin added. PTI SUS RMS RMS

