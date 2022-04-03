Bengal Logs 36 COVID-19 Cases, Two Fresh Fatalities

West Bengal's COVID-19 tally rose to 20,17,495 on Sunday as 36 more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.

After a gap of 12 days, the state recorded COVID-19 deaths as two more patients succumbed to the infection, taking the toll to 21,199.

Forty-nine more people were cured of the disease, taking the discharge rate to 98.92 per cent.

The state has thus far tested over 2.4 crore samples for COVID-19, including 11,949 in the last 24 hours, it added.