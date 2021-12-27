Bengal logs 439 new COVID-19 cases, 10 fresh fatalities

Kolkata, Dec 27 (PTI) West Bengal's COVID-19 tally rose to 16,31,065 on Monday as 439 more people tested positive for the infection, while 10 fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 19,726, a health bulletin said.

Kolkata reported the highest number of 204 new cases, while Hooghly and North 24 Parganas districts registered the maximum of three fresh fatalities each, it said.

The state now has 7,433 active cases, while 16,03,906 people have been cured of the disease so far, including 446 on Monday, the bulletin said, adding that the recovery rate stood at 98.33 per cent.

The administration has thus far tested over 2.12 crore samples for COVID-19, including 17,404 during the day. PTI SUS ACD ACD

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)