Bengal logs 451 new COVID-19 cases, 8 more deaths

Kolkata, Oct 15 (PTI) West Bengal's COVID-19 toll rose to 18,953 on Friday after eight more people succumbed to the disease, the state health department said in its bulletin.

North 24 Parganas accounted for four deaths, Kolkata for three and Darjeeling for one, it said.

The tally surged to 15,70,463 with 451 new cases detected in the state.

As many as 127 fresh cases were recorded in the metropolis, the bulletin said.

Since Thursday, 506 more people recuperated from the infection, which took the total number of recoveries to 15,52,997, the health department said.

The discharge rate stands at 98.32 percent.

West Bengal currently has 7,513 active cases.

As many as 1,86,31,017 samples have been tested in the state thus far, including 21,217 since Thursday, the bulletin added. PTI SCH RMS RMS

