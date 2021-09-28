Bengal logs 472 new COVID-19 cases, 15 more deaths

Kolkata, Sept 27 (PTI) The COVID-19 situation improved in West Bengal on Monday with the state reporting 472 new coronavirus cases, 276 less than the previous day, a health department bulletin said.

The state’s caseload now stands at 15,66,865.

Fifteen more fatalities due to the infection increased the death toll to 18,751.

North 24 Parganas district registered the highest number of deaths at four.

At least 556 more people were cured of the disease since Sunday, taking the total number of recoveries to 15,40,530.

The discharge rate stands at 98.32 per cent.

West Bengal now has 7,584 active cases, the bulletin said. Over 1.80 crore samples have been tested thus far, including 27,275 since Sunday. At least 1,41,167 people were inoculated on Monday, and over 5.57 crore eligible beneficiaries received at least one dose of the vaccine. PTI SCH MM MM

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)