Last Updated:

Bengal Logs 52 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, Taking The Tally To 20,18,119

West Bengal on Wednesday reported 52 fresh COVID-19 cases, 16 more than the previous day, taking the tally to 20,18,119, a health department bulletin said.

General News
 
| Written By
Press Trust Of India
COVID

Image: PTI


West Bengal on Wednesday reported 52 fresh COVID-19 cases, 16 more than the previous day, taking the tally to 20,18,119, a health department bulletin said.

There were no coronavirus fatalities during the day and the death toll remained at 21,201.

As many as 30 people recuperated from the disease since Tuesday, taking the total number of COVID-19 recoveries to 19,96,630, it said.

West Bengal currently has 288 active coronavirus cases.

In the last 24 hours, 9,861 samples were tested for COVID-19, pushing the total number of such clinical examinations to 25,019,398, the bulletin added.

Image: PTI

READ | West Bengal: NCPCR asks Chief Secy, DGP to file detailed report on Malda blasts in 10 days
READ | LoP Adhikari slams Bengal govt as Calcutta HC orders probe of Contai civic polls violence
READ | Bengal govt spent Rs 1,500 cr in last 3 yrs to provide fuel subsidy: Mamata
READ | West Bengal summer vacation for schools and colleges to begin from May 2
READ | Bengal sets out to drum up investments through marquee summit amid Covid-induced slowdown

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT